Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament got adjourned for the day with little business done on the second day of the second phase of the Budget Session. The Opposition created a ruckus targeting the government on the 'Adani' issue while the ruling BJP MPs condemned Rahul Gandhi, asking him to apologize.

The Rajya Sabha commenced business on Tuesday at 11 am. In the morning, the Upper House took pride in the success of Indian cinema at the Oscars. The Lok Sabha, on the other hand, stayed adjourned from the morning after commencing business for a brief period.

The Rajya Sabha adjourned around noon after the Opposition created a ruckus on the Adani stocks issue. It met at 2 pm for a brief period before being adjourned for the day. This was while Leader of the House Piyush Goyal was speaking on Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy' comment in London.

In the morning, Piyush Goyal congratulated Elephant Whisperers' directors who are women and the message of sustainability put forth by this film. Goyal also congratulated the RRR scriptwriter who is also an MP. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated both the awardees. He pointed out that both films are from south India. Hence the ruling BJP should not take credit by saying that it was possible only for Modi.

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan highlighted that the film fraternity has been India's greatest ambassador. Filmmakers have represented this country number of times, she said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to present the Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top ministers in his cabinet ahead of the parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday. The meeting included Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur and Nitin Gadkari. Meanwhile, in a meeting, several opposition parties decided to raise the Adani issue in the Parliament on Tuesday and demand a JPC probe on it.

TMC MPs held a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament on the Adani issue. BRS and AAP MPs also protested in Parliament on the same issue. While several opposition MPs have given adjournment motion notice and suspension of business notice demanding a JPC probe into the Hindenburg report on irregularities in Adani stocks, the Aam Aadmi Party has given zero-hour notice over the "misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders".

On Monday, the proceedings in both Houses were disrupted amid ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy in danger' speech in London. While the ruling BJP, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi demanded an apology from Rahul for his speech, accusing him of discussing India's internal issues at a global forum, the Congress stood firm on its ground and questioned the government over the Adani issue.