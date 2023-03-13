Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday, the first day of the commencement of the second phase of the Budget Session. There was a ruckus in the Lok Sabha following Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi's condemnation of Rahul Gandhi for his 'democracy' speech in the UK. The Union Minister also said that Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the nation for discussing internal matters of the country in a foreign nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned Rahul Gandhi for his "democracy under attack" speech in London. He called on the House to condemn Rahul's statement in London. He accused Rahul Gandhi of Insulting India abroad. "Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologize before the House," the Defence Minister said in the Lok Sabha before it was adjourned. Opposition leaders including the Congress trooped to the well of the House in protest.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by Opposition members. Earlier in the day, the Opposition party leaders met Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to firm up their floor strategy for the second leg of the Budget session. The Opposition MPs also held a protest against the Central government in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament as it geared up to corner the government on issues like misuse of probe agencies and the Adani row.