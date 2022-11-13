Kolhapur: In a tragic incident, 32-year-old Marathi TV serial 'Tuzhyat Jeevan Rangala' fame actress Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav was killed in an accident near Halondi on Kolhapur Sangli highway on Saturday late in the night. The actress was reportedly hit by a speeding dumper vehicle (concrete mixer tractor) while she was returning home from her restaurant 'Premachi Bhakri' at Halondi Sangli Phata. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and commenced a probe into the accident.

The police shifted the body for post-mortem and have also claimed to nab the dumper driver soon. Kalyani had posted a picture of her eating salad, 22 hours before the accident.