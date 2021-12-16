Assam: The police in Assam's Sivsagar district had arrested one Wazid Hussain last week for allegedly stealing a Hublot watch belonging to soccer legend Diego Maradona. However, a week after the arrest, the police is yet to establish if the watch of the soccer legend was ever stolen. Wazid counsel alleges that it was a false case.

Wazid was working in Dubai back in 2016, functioning as a security guard under a Dubai based private security company. He returned home on August 14 this year due to some family issues and was planning to return to Dubai in February this year. However, on December 11, police in Assam arrested him from his residence for allegedly stealing the Hublot watch, which the police claims belonged to Maradona. Police had also presented to media the 'stolen' Hublet watch.

The black coloured watch had Maradona's jersey no '10' inscribed on its dial while there was also a blue sketch of Maradona inscribed on the back of the watch.

Police have said that they had received a tip-off from the Dubai police. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma immediately jumped to complement the Assam police for achieving such a feat with 'International cooperation with Dubai police'. Wazid who was produced in the court the next day, was remanded into four days police custody.

On expiry of the police remand the court of Sivsagar Chief Judicial Magistrate on Thursday sent Wazid on judicial remand for a day. The court is likely to hear the defence of public prosecutor on Friday.

"My client was implicated in a completely false case. There is no proof that Wazid had stolen the watch. Besides, the Assam police have not been following the due procedures in the case since beginning. Although the Assam Police have registered a suo moto FIR against Wazid yet the fact that the place of occurrence is mentioned as Dubai, the police must have followed some procedures, which was not done in this case," said Wazid's counsel Ramjan Ali.

"As the place of occurrence is mentioned as Dubai, there must be a letter from the authorities in Dubai to Assam police. However, there is no such thing. As it is case involving a foreign country, the Assam police should have sought permission from the local court before arresting Wazid. We have moved a bail petition but the court has reserved its opinion. The court is likely to hear the case tomorrow," Ali said.

"It is a false case. The watch does not belong to Maradona. If it belongs to Maradona there must have been some record about the watch being stolen. He (Maradona) has died already and there no one has ever said that any watch of Maradona was ever stolen. There is no intimation ever about this," Ali said.