Kolkata: Intelligence sources have revealed that Maoists are trying to strengthen their base on the Indo-Bangla border with Maoist leader Sabyasachi on the radar of the security agencies. According to intelligence sources, Maoist leader Sabyasachi Goswami alias Kishore from Agarpara area of Barrackpore has already found a place in the Central Committee and he has been tasked by the top Maoist leadership to create a special corridor between North-East India and Bengal.

Goswami, 56, has been associated with the Naxalite movement from its inception. He was first arrested in 2013 in the Jadavpur area. In 2018, Sabyasachi Goswami was arrested again by the West Midnapore police. After securing bail, he went missing. Later, the Maoist leader was arrested more than once by the Assam police. At present, the NIA has put a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on Goswami's head.

Intelligence sources say that the Maoists will expand their network along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The development has alarmed the state police detectives. According to sources, the NIA recently arrested another top Maoist leader from Assam and he will be interrogated by the West Bengal Police.

Also read: Maoists set ablaze 8 vehicles of construction company in Jharkhand's Latehar