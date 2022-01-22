Maoists torch 13 vehicles in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra
Maoists torch 13 vehicles in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra
Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Maoists torched 13 vehicles in two separate incidents in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh and Gadhiroli in Maharashtra. All the vehicles, which were set on fire by the Maoists in Bijapur, were engaged in road construction work. The companies engaged in road construction have suffered losses with the torching of vehicles. Road construction work was going on under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.
Maoists torched three vehicles near Cherikanti village in the Bijapur district. Before setting the vehicles on fire, they held the labourers and the drivers hostage to stop the road construction work. After setting the vehicle on fire, the Maoists released the driver and the labourers after warning them of dire consequences.
Bijapur District Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap said that a JCB, proclainer and mixer machine were set ablaze by the Maoists. These days the Maoists are trying to create panic among the people by killing innocent accusing them of being police informers.
In the second incident, the Maoists set ablaze 10 vehicles in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. It is learnt that a large number of Maoists were involved in the incident. On receiving information, heavy security forces have been deployed in the area.
