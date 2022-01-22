Rayagada (Odisha): A group of Maoists in Odisha allegedly set aflame several vehicles belonging to a construction firm in Budaguda village, Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada district on Friday night.

The burnt vehicles, that were consequently destroyed, included a lorry and a truck, according to the received information. A Mao poster was also found at the camp gate, confirming it to be an act by the Maoist group. The poster reportedly also mentions the political party CPI (Maoist).

Although the police officials in the area have not taken notice of the matter yet, the received reports confirm that more than 20 Maoists entered the camp yesterday night and set the vehicles at the construction firm on fire.