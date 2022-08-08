Bijapur: Maoists paid tributes to slain leaders at a meeting on the last day of Martyrs Week on the Karnataka-Telangana border. In the meeting, the Maoists paid tributes to the slain comrades. It is learnt that during the meeting, the Maoist leaders also read the 20-page message issued by the Central Committee. According to Maoists, 124 of their members have died, 69 of them during the encounters with security forces and 34 women Maoists so far this year.

They paid homage to Central Committee member and Politburo member Har Gopal alias Ramakrishna, Milind alias Deepak Tel Tumde, Sandeep Rao alias Vijay, Babu Rao, Lalita Aluri, Upganti Nirmala alias Narmada, Dakku Ramesh, Akki Raju alias Rajagopal and Deepak Teltumde and 21 members of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army. It may be noted that Maoists observe Martyrs Week from July 28 to August 3 every year to make their presence felt.