Nuapada (Odisha): The Maoists shot dead a young man suspecting him to be a police informer in the Nuapada district of Odisha on Thursday night. The incident took place at Ekunapani village under Sunabeda sanctuary in the Nuapada district. A group of armed Maoists barged into the village, dragged the youth out of his house and shot him dead. The Maoists also left behind some posters in which they justified the killing by saying that the youth was a police informer.

It is evident from this that the Maoist menace raised its ugly head in Nuapada once again. The villagers found the body of the slain youth lying in a pool of blood in the morning. The gun-totting ultras arrived in a group and eliminated their target. In their posters, they gave details of why they had to target the youth. After receiving information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the murder.