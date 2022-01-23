Giridih (Jharkhand): Maoists, who blew up a mobile tower on the first day of 'Resistance week,' carried out blasts in Giridih for the second consecutive day.

On Saturday, the second day of 'Resistance Week,' Maoists blew up a bridge under the Dumri police station limits of Giridih district, according to police.

According to reports, the Maoists team reached Baragadha village under the Mufassil police station area at midnight and damaged the bridge over the Barakar river by blasting it. The police team rushed to the spot after hearing about it.

Naxalites are observing 'Resistance week' from January 21 to protest the arrest of Maoist leader Prashant Bose and his wife. Through these acts of damaging public property, they have created panic among the common people

Only a day earlier, they had blown up two mobile towers. The echo of the blast was heard from far away and nearby villages, according to locals. While this has led to panic among the public. Meanwhile, police started a search operation to nab the culprits.

