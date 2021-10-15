Raipur (Chattisgarh): Maoist outfit on Friday confirmed the death of top Naxalite leader Akkiraju Hargopal alias Ramakrishna, who had passed away due to ill-health in Chattisgarh's Bastar region.

According to sources, the Naxal leader a native of the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh had been battling a serious illness for a long time and died due to chronic illness in Dandakaranya of South Bastar. He is said to have died due to kidney failure while undergoing dialysis.

The Naxal leader had even led the Maoist party in initiating peace negotiations with the then Andhra Pradesh government led by YS Rajasekhar Reddy and had been associated with Maoism for the past 4 decades

He was also a member of the Central Committee of Maoists and incharge of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of the banned outfit. He also had several cases pending against him in various states.