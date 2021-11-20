Gadchiroli: The CPI (Maoist) has called for a bandh in six states on November 27 to protest against the killing of 27 Maoists, including Milind Teltumbde, in a forest encounter at Mardintola in ​​Korchi taluka of Gadchiroli. CPI (Maoist) central spokesperson Abhay has issued a press release in this regard.

The shutdown was declared in six states -- Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh--Abhay has also threatened to avenge the killing of 27 Maoists. Meanwhile, the Maoists will observe the the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army week from December 2 to 8. There is a likelihood of Maoists carrying out several acts of violence during this week and after November 27 shutdown. In this backdrop, the police has been alerted.

Recalling the encounter, the press release said that the day was most sorrowful. The encounter took place in the forest of Mardintola, some 900 km from Gadchiroli , between C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of the police, and the Maoists. Four police personnel were injured in the gun battle.

