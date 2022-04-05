Ranchi: Maoists have called for a bandh in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Assam on Tuesday in protest against the arrest of CPI-Maoist Central Committee and Eastern Regional Bureau member Arun Kumar Bhattacharya alias Kabir alias Kanchan Da. Abhay and Sanket, spokespersons of the Central Committee of CPI-Maoists, have issued a letter regarding the bandh. In view of the bandh, the Jharkhand police sounded a high alert . According to Amol Homkar, IG Operations of Jharkhand Police, Railways and Jharkhand police have been on alert regarding the Maoists bandh.

The SPs of all the districts have been asked to remain vigilant by the Jharkhand Police Headquarters. The Police Headquarters has directed all the SPs of the district to increase patrolling in the most sensitive areas. After this instruction, the SPs of the districts have instructed all the jawans to be vigilant and intensify patrolling throughout the day in the hyper sensitive areas.

During the Maoist bandh, special attention is being given to Maoist-affected districts like Parasnath, Jhumra, areas of Ranchi, Latehar, Garhwa, Palamu Kolhan, Seraikela and Gumla. During the bandh called by Maoists in the past, the railway track was targeted. In view of this, the Police Headquarters has made a special strategy for the safety of the railway track.

Central forces are also cooperating with the Railway Police to monitor the railway tracks. According to the IG, a big operation is going on in many places in Jharkhand against the Maoists. In view of the bandh, these operations have been intensified, especially in the areas where there is movement of Maoists and there is an increase in police activity in that area.

The Maoists have written in their letter that the police is treating their leader Kanchan Da “inhumanely”. “In the name of interrogation, proper arrangements are not being provided for better treatment,” the letter stated. The organisation demanded that proper treatment be provided to him. It further demanded that Kanchan be released unconditionally by giving him the status of a political prisoner. Kanchan Da, one of the top leaders of the CPI Maoists, was arrested this month from Assam at the behest of Jharkhand police.

He is originally a resident of Shivpur, Shalimar Road in Howrah district of West Bengal. Till the year 2004, Kanchan Da was promoted from SAC member to Central Committee member. By the year 2019, by staying in Saranda area, Kanchan did the work of connecting the cadres. He used to work to connect people with the ideology of the party. For the last two years, he was the in-charge of Assam and North-East region. Along with Bengal, Assam, he was also very active in Jharkhand and Bihar. Kanchan Da had been a very secretive face of the Maoists. The only information the police had got about Kanchan was that he is a big strategist of the Maoists.

