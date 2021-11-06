Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): A Maoist was shot dead in an encounter that broke out between the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Maoists of the Indrawati area in Chhattisgarh on Friday, informed Abhishek Pallav, Superintendent of Police, Dantewada.

"Exchange of fire took place between Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Maoists of Indrawati area committee today," the Dantewada SP said, adding that a body of a Maoist, carrying Rs 5 lakh bounty, was recovered from the spot with a pistol and 5 kg of an improvised explosive device (IED).

The official further said that the Maoist had been identified as Ramsu, commander of platoon no 16.

"A 7.62 mm pistol and a 5 kg IED wires were also recovered from the spot," he added. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.