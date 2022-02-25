Ranchi: Umesh alias Radheshyam Yadav, the Maoist Special Area Committee member (SAC) and commander in the Budha Pahad area of Jharkhand, on Friday, surrendered in front of the IG Operation Amol Venukant Homkar in Ranchi. This is the second Maoist surrender after the Zonal Commander of the Kolhan area who laid down arms recently.

Radheshyam was one of the most wanted Maoists and was carrying a Rs 25 lakh bounty on his head. As informed by the local police officials in the area, Vimal was active as an important Maoist figure in the past several years in the ​​Budha Pahad area, which is also considered the safest for the ultras. After the separation of Birsayi's organization, his stature has taken a beating in the Budha Pahad area.

Originally, a resident of the Karauna area, in the Jehanabad district of Bihar, Yadav said that he surrendered because of the discrimination he had been facing lately in his organization, as confirmed by the police officials. Yadav was reportedly being shunned by some authoritative people in the organization, while outsiders were given more preference over him, according to police officials.

The investigative agencies have said that Mithlesh Mahto is lately being given more importance in the Budha Pahad area, creating a kind of conflict amongst the organization members. Moreover, Central Committee members Pramod Mishra and Mithlesh Mahto working in Bihar as CPI-Maoists have been more active than usual at the border areas. Consequently, Yadav and his squad were sidelined, after which he voluntarily distanced himself from the organization, gradually leading him into the decision to surrender on Friday.

