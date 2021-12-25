Malkangiri: A joint team made up of personnel from both the Special Operations Group (SOG) as well as the District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Odisha's Malkangiri district on Saturday raided a spot at the Maribeda village, recovering in the process significant quantities of explosives and ammunition from a Maoist ammunition dump in the area.

As per Local Sub-divisional Police Officer Abhilash G, the raid was carried out based on a tip-off which stated that the Maoists had accumulated a substantial amount of explosive material, and were looking to target security forces.

As per information from the police, a generator, ammunition box, wires, among other material was seized during the raid.

