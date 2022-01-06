Lucknow: Railway and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnav inaugurated the newly constructed second entrance of Gomti Nagar along with terminal facilities and a coaching complex at the press of a button. Three trains will be flagged off from the North-Eastern Railway zone.

Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Bajpai, MLC Dinesh Kumar Singh were also present on this occasion. Gomti Nagar-Kamakhya Express, Mailani-Bichhiya-this train will pass through Dudhwa of Lakhimpur due to which tourists will get a lot of relief in traveling by Vistadome coach. Railway Minister also inaugurated Kanpur Central - Brahmavart MEMU train. This will help tourists to reach the temple of Brahma.

On this occasion, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that "a new era started at Gomti Nagar station. Today this station was made terminal station here. Now facilities like inspection, maintenance of any train will start at this station. Long-distance trains can be started from Gomti Nagar from now on. More than 100 crores have been spent on this station."

According to the railway minister, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the stations we have constructed are being processed by thinking about the next 50 years. The station should become world-class, but even ordinary passengers can enjoy it, all this is the brainchild of the Prime Minister. 8000 railway stations and 1.5 lakh post offices should be linked together so that any farmer can send his goods comfortably." The Railway Minister also praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Pointing towards former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, he said that he had a government for many years, but he did not do anything. Now they have fled from Uttar Pradesh towards the South. "Our double engine government is doing a lot of work. We request everyone to once again bring double engine government," Vaishnav added.