New Delhi: The foggy weather conditions in New Delhi have caused disruption in flight services, as well as several trains, have been running late. The reduced visibility has affected the take-off of aircraft from Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, no change in temperatures is expected in the coming days; whereas the people of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) will get some respite from biting cold in the second week of February. However, sunshine in the daytime is expected.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, last Wednesday, Delhi registered a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 18.1 degrees Celsius. Though the daytime witnessed sunshine, there was no respite from the spine-chilling cold, stated the Met office report.

According to railway sources, at least five pairs of trains were reported running late due to inclement weather conditions. The 1280 Puri-New Delhi train was running 2.30 hrs late, (1239) Gaya-New Delhi train was also running 2.30 hrs behind schedule. The train no. (0256) Saharsa-New Delhi (1.00 hrs), the 1420 Pratapgarh-Delhi (1.30hrs), and 1238 Howrah-New Delhi (1.00hrs) were also running late.