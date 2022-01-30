Lucknow: Amid the ruckus of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, leaders of the Samajwadi Party(SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress, and many other parties joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. BJP Joining Committee President Laxmikant Bajpai gave the membership of the party to all the people. He tweeted, "Today, the workers of various political parties have joined the BJP at the Kashi region office, everyone is warmly greeted in the BJP family."

SP leaders who joined BJP include four times MLA Shiv Charan Prajapati, Rajeev Kumar Gupta from Farrukhabad, Jitendra Gupta from Kannauj, and Rajesh Pal from Jhansi. Ganga Ram Ambedkar and Pradeep Nishad from BSP join BJP. Congress leaders including Subhash Saxena and Shanti Devi Deoria join BJP.

Meanwhile, Girish Chandra Kushwaha, Sushil Buddh from Saharanpur, Anil Kumar Raghuvanshi Bhadohi Suheldev, Mrs. Poonam, Chandan Dixit, Neeraj Jha, and Pandit Anil Tiwari joined BJP.

Earlier, three ministers and eleven MLAs have handed over their resignations to BJP. The BJP ministers who resigned include- Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan, and Dharam Singh Saini. Meanwhile, eleven BJP MLAs who resigned include- Bhagwati Sagar, Roshan Lal Verma, Vinay Shakya, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Brajesh Prajapati, Mukesh Verma, Bala Prasad Awasthi, Rakesh Rathod, Jay Choubey, Radha Krishna Sharma, and Madhuri Verma.

