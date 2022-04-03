Haridwar: A case of food poisoning was reported on Saturday night in Kangri and Brahmapuri of Haridwar after consuming buckwheat flour. A total of 122 patients have been admitted to GD Hospital and Mela Hospital so far. Consequently, there is a demand to suspend the officers posted in Haridwar. State Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Madan Kaushik, and Hindu religious leaders of Haridwar reached the hospital and enquired about the well-being of the patients.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Haridwar Vinay Shankar Pandey has ordered the Food Safety Department to take samples and test them. Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey said that the condition of all the patients is normal and this is a common food poisoning incident, the patients will be discharged from the hospital soon. He also said that action will be taken against the concerned people under the National Security Act. The District Magistrate assured that Food Safety Department will check the food items in advance for festivals.

BJP state president Madan Kaushik asked the officials to take samples of all the shops and action should be taken on the basis of whatever facts come to light. Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Jwalapur seat of Haridwar, Ravi Bahadur said the officers and administration have neglected the safety which will not be tolerated and the matter will be taken up to the assembly.

The religious leaders have demanded an inquiry from the Chief Minister, terming the incident as a conspiracy. Swami Anand Swarup has said that this may be a well-planned conspiracy against Hindus. He has said that the officers of the Food Safety Department should be suspended immediately.

