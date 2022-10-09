UP: Seven die due to electrocution in in Bahraich
Published on: 2 hours ago
UP: Seven die due to electrocution in in Bahraich
Published on: 2 hours ago
Bahraich (UP): As many as seven persons including three children died of electrocution on Sunday in Bahraich of Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the incident took place during a religious procession in Masupur village in Kotwali Nanpara area of the district. One person who sustained serious injuries has been referred to Bahraich Medical College for treatment. (Further details awaited)
Loading...