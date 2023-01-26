Agra: In a horrific accident, several houses collapsed amid an ongoing excavation around the City Station Road here on Thursday. Upon receiving the information, Regional Police Station Kotwali, Hari Parvat Police, and an ambulance reached the spot. Three people have been rescued so far.

According to police officials, a basement of a Dharamshala in Dhuliaganj was being dug when the accident took place. Approximately 20-25 houses adjacent to the dharmshala collapsed leaving many people trapped in the debris.