Siliguri/Gangtok: Hundreds have fallen ill in North Bengal and Sikkim after coming into contact with Nairobi flies, a species native to East Africa. According to doctors, such flies do not bite, but if disturbed while sitting on someone's exposed body part they release a highly acidic substance called pederin which causes irritation leading to lesions and skin discolouration. They also said that the victims experience a tremendous burning sensation followed by excruciating pain, high fever and vomiting.

Several people have fallen ill after coming into contact with Nairobi flies in large swaths of North Bengal including Siliguri and Jalpaiguri. People from several areas including Ashrampara, Gurung Basti, Champasari, Debidanga, Matigara, Khaprail, Deshbandhupara of Siliguri Municipality have fallen ill because of the insect, officials said. Similar cases have been reported from Naxalbari, Kharibari and Phansidewa areas of North Bengal.

Meanwhile, around 100 students of the Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT) in Majhitar in Sikkim have fallen victim to the insect with one of them having to undergo surgery on his arm. Health Department officials said that the toxic insect is growing rapidly at the campus of SMIT. College authorities said that infected students are undergoing medication and recovering. Insecticides are being sprayed on the campus, and students are being made aware of the dos and don'ts to deal with the situation, they added.

Although not native, these flies can overwhelm new areas in search of breeding grounds and ample food supply. If found to be sitting on someone's skin, these flies should not be disturbed or touched and one should just gently blow them off. Doctors have recommended the use of a full sleeve shirt, pants, and mosquito nets at night and to avoid jungle areas. (Agency inputs)