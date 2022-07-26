Lucknow: Eight people including three children died on Monday in separate incidents of lightning in Sangamnagari, Prayagraj and Ghazipur areas of Uttar Pradesh, police said. At the same time, four people were admitted to the hospital due to severe burns from the lightning while undergoing treatment.

Monsoon arrival in Prayagraj brought misery and happiness side by side since several people, the majority of them farmers sowing paddy, lost their lives due to thunderstorms and lightning strikes in several parts of the state. Heavy rainfall on Monday wreaked havoc in the rural areas of the state. Four women and one man died in Meja, Manda, Koraon, Utaraon and Bara areas due to lightning strikes while working in fields. A woman died and her husband was badly injured after the couple was struck by lightning as they were planting paddy in Babura village of Manda.

Similarly, in Sikro village of Koraon police station area, a young man named Sonu died due to lightning while planting paddy. In the Piprao Mujra area, four people including a woman died after being struck by lightning. The remaining three scorched people were sent to the hospital for treatment.

The police administration team reached the house of those who lost their lives due to the lightning. The Uttar Pradesh government also assured them of providing the kin of the deceased with compensation.