Ranchi: Numerous incidents of electrocution were reported from different parts of the nation with people losing their lives while trying to hoist the national flag on Independence Day.

In Jharkhand, five people died of electrocution in multiple incidents while attempting to hoist the national flag. The Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh also reported a similar incident which claimed a life. In Ranchi, three people of a family were electrocuted on Sunday. All in their 20s, died of electrocution while fixing the tricolour on the roof of their house in Arsande village in Kanke block of Ranchi district.

Two more people lost their lives in Bokaro and Dhanbad districts when they were trying to hoist the national flag.