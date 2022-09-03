Bengaluru: Ahead of upcoming assembly elections, the Karnataka state Congress is witnessing a flurry of resignations with many leaders quitting the party to join the BJP. The series of desertions comes as a challenge ahead of assembly elections in the state. Former MLC M.D. Laxminarayan, who was an aspirant for the Legislative Council seat, resigned from the Congress party on Wednesday.

He is likely to join the BJP and has consulted with the party leaders in this regard. In recent days, Lakshminarayan had written a letter to the state leaders and expressed his displeasure that he was not getting any representation in the party. But he had received a notice from the Disciplinary Committee. Fed up with this, he resigned from the party.

Former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa is also likely to quit the party saying he is upset with the behavior of the party's state leaders and was not taken in confidence. Meanwhile, State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala went to KH Muniappa's residence in Sanjaya Nagar, Bangalore and tried to convince him. Surjewala is hoping that Muniappa will reconsider his decision.

Ex-minister M R Sitaram, who was aspiring for Vidhan Parishad ticket, and his son, ex-president of Youth Congress, Raksha Ramaiah, are also said to be planning to leave the Congress and held a meeting in Bangalore. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah called both of them and tried to convince them. There were rumors that both father and son had turned to BJP with Sitaram likely to contest for Lok Sabha from Chikkaballapur and Raksha Ramaiah for Assembly from Bagepalli.

Amidst all these upsets, Yusuf Sharif (KGF Babu), who had contested for the Legislative Council from Bangalore, is also seeking an Assembly ticket from Chikkapet. He has also conducted programs trying at various levels. But, objections have been raised by Congress leaders. Tumkur Former MP Muddahanumegowda too has decided to quit the Congress. He has turned to BJP or other parties for ticket.

The fresh resignations have pushed the party on the backfoot.