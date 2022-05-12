New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said the country was facing several challenges, including a sliding economy, unemployment, high prices of food items, protection of the weaker sections, internal security and polarization and it was the responsibility of the grand old party to step up. “There are big challenges before the people. We have to ask if we can build a new India like this. Is this in line with the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Patel,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said a day before the three-day Chintan Shivir, which opens at Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Friday? “It is natural that the Congress should fulfil its responsibility. We need to look at our strengths and weaknesses and bring about changes in the party according to the present challenges. Hence the Chintan Shivir,” he said.

The shivir comes almost a decade after the last such session, which was held in Jaipur in 2013. “The present challenges are different than in 2013,” said Surjewala. Detailing the problems, the Congress leader mentioned issues like price rise, and fuel price hikes while the Centre earned Rs 27 lakh crore from fuel taxes in the past eight years. He further said that there was GST on farm inputs, the subsidy was being reduced, there is no MSP guarantee, the MGNREGS budget has been reduced, farmer income not doubled till 2022, tribal rights were being eroded and their welfare budgets were cut to only four per cent in the Union Budget.

Talking about the defence of the country, Surjewala said, “China had captured land on the LAC and the government was unable to chase Chinese forces. On the other hand, Chinese imports have increased.” Targeting the BJP over minorities being targeted, polarization and politics of bulldozer, loudspeaker, the Congress leader said that the country was being pushed back in time."

“Riots are happening in Rajasthan and Karnataka as the states will have polls next year. After the polls, everything will be fine,” said Surjewala. Noting that “there are serious threats to the country,” the Congress said the grand old party “liberated the country from the British rule and will now play its role.” All these issues will be debated at the Chintan Shivir over the next three days. The Congress Working Committee will then approve the Nav Sankalp Declaration on May 15 and around 450 delegates at the session will endorse the document. “The declaration will help us build a new India. We urge the government to wake up from slumber,” said Surjewala.