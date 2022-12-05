Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The trend of submitting resumes among women leaders has become a new fad for the upcoming Varanasi municipal elections. Besides, the craze among women for helming the affair of their wards at the local level has also gone up in Varanasi. Altogether 350 biodatas landed in the BJP office for scrutiny. Of these 350 resumes, 200 belonged to women candidates.

On the other hand, the tentative list of reserved seats for the Varanasi municipal elections has been released and now after receiving objections and scrutiny, the final list of reserved seats will be made available in the public domain. Nowadays, resumes forwarded by women candidates have been flooding the BJP office in Varanasi.

The women candidates are vying for a councillor's post for the upcoming Varanasi municipal elections. Some of the BJP leaders opined, "Our task has become easier in shortlisting the candidates. Their resume speaks volumes. They have mentioned their strengths. Their level of interaction with local people. How much grip they have over the people of their ward and many other things."

Jagdeep Tripathi, an office-bearer of the BJP's Varanasi office, said, "We are receiving five to ten biodatas of candidates every day. The BJP will be fielding candidates in 100 wards. We will prepare the list of candidates on the basis of reserved and unreserved seats. The final list of reserved and unreserved seats will be made available to us soon. Of the 350 resumes received at the BJP office so far, 200 are women. Hence, a large proportion of women candidates are keen on contesting Varanasi civic body election," Tripathi added.