NEW DELHI: An industry survey released just two days before the Union Budget revealed that the outlook for the all-important manufacturing sector seems to have improved during the third quarter (October-December 2021 period). The positive news followed some revival witnessed in the sector during the first half of the current fiscal, the April-September 2021 period.

The quarterly survey conducted by the industry body FICCI showed that manufacturers were looking forward to the Union Budget to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday to fuel growth and investments in the sector.

According to the survey, nearly two-thirds of the respondents (63 per cent) reported higher production in the October-December period last year as the economy came out of the deadly second Covid wave that ravaged the country in April-May last year.

“This was significantly higher or almost double than the similar percentage of last year’s Q-3 quarter (around 33 per cent),” FICCI said in a statement. This assessment also reflected in the order books as 61 per cent of the respondents in October-December 2021-22 reporter higher number of orders in comparison with their order book position during the July-September period last year.

FICCI’s latest quarterly survey assessed the performance and sentiments of manufacturers for the third quarter for 12 major sectors namely automotive, capital goods, cement, chemicals, fertilizers and pharmaceuticals, electronics and electrical goods, medical devices, metal and metal products, paper products, textiles, textiles machinery and miscellaneous. The survey elicited response from over 300 manufacturing units from both large and SME segments with a combined annual turnover of over Rs 2.7 lakh crore.

Capacity addition and utilization

The survey showed the existing average capacity utilization in the manufacturing sector was in the range of 65-70 per cent, which reflects the sustained economic activity in the sector. The survey said the cost of doing business remained a cause for concern for the sector.

“High raw material prices, high cost of finance, uncertainty of demand, shortage of working capital, high logistics cost, low domestic and global demand due to supply chain disruptions, excess capacities due to high volume of cheap imports into India, unstable market, high power tariff, are some of the major constraints which are affecting expansion plans of the respondents,” it said.

Inventory position, raw material cost cause of concern

Three-fourth of the respondents expected either more or the same level of inventory in October-December 2021-22, which is lesser as compared to the previous quarter, where around 85% respondents expected either more or same level of inventory in Q2 2021-22.

High raw material prices, increased transportation and logistics cost, and rise in the prices of diesel, LPG, natural gas, power, and fuel have been the main contributors of increasing cost of production. Other factors affecting the cost of production are increasing labor cost, short supply of raw material, high cost of carrying inventory, and fluctuation in the foreign exchange rate.

Hiring remains weak

Despite the outlook for the manufacturing sector showing expansion mode, the hiring outlook for the manufacturing sector remains subdued as nearly 75% of the respondents mentioned that they are not likely to hire additional workforce in the next three months.

Export sector looking up

The outlook for exports continues to indicate the expansion path as around 50% of the participants are expecting a rise in their exports for the third quarter of FY 2021-22 in comparison with the same quarter of the last fiscal.