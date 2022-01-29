New Delhi: Asserting that the current Covid19 pandemic is not over yet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday reiterated the importance of a joint fight against the pandemic.

Chairing a review meeting with health ministers of five eastern States including Odisha, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, Mandaviya said, "The fight against Covid is a joint effort and joint responsibility of the Centre and States, and I am happy that we have faced this public health challenge with a collaborative spirit," said Mandaviya.

The minister further reiterated the Centre's commitment to supporting the States in this time of crisis.

Mandaviya said that irrespective of the Covid variants, test-track-treat-vaccinate, and adherence to Covid appropriate behavior continue to remain the tested strategy for Covid management. "While the cases in most of the States and the positivity rate have shown a fall in the last two weeks, we still need to be vigilant and not lower our guards," said Mandaviya.

The health minister urged the States to monitor the case positivity rate on a daily basis and increase RT PCR testing rates as most of the States exhibited a power share of RT PCR tests.

"It is also important to analyze at the State level the proportion of vaccinated and unvaccinated of the hospitalized cases, the deaths and those on ventilators and oxygen support," said Mandaviya.

As per health ministry report, India has administered 1,65,59,64,122 Covid19 vaccines till date with 84,03,09,541 first dose, 70,45,25,104 second dose and 1,11,29,477 precaution dose.

