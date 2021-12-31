New Delhi: India on Friday crossed the milestone of 145 crore Covid19 vaccinations with 84,60,30,308 first dose and 60,44,75,695 second dose.

“My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year,” said Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya in a message.

He said that India now has a strong protective shield of over 145 crore Covid19 vaccine doses.

According to health ministry statistics, 1,03,87,564 health care workers were administered with the first dose and 97,08,297 were administered with the second dose.

As many as 1,83,85,606 frontline workers have been administered with the first dose and 1,68,89,042 were administered with the second dose.

The statistics further said that 49,88,95,079 people in the age group of 18-44 years have been administered with the first dose and 33,05,31,530 administered with the second dose.

As many as 19,43,82,386 people in the age group of 45-59 years have been administered with the first dose and 15,00,28,450 people have been administered with the second dose.

The health ministry statistics further said that 12,13,19,090 people over 60 years of age have been administered with the first dose and 9,48,89,670 people have been administered with the second dose.

Significantly, 7,585 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, and the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, is now 3,42,66,363.

“India’s recovery rate stands at 98.36 percent,” said the health ministry statement.

It may be mentioned here that the nationwide vaccination started on January 16 this year with the new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

“The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain,” the health ministry said.