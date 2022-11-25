Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has alleged that Manoj Tiwari has threatened Kejriwal, which makes it clear that BJP is conspiring to murder (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal. We will submit a complaint in the election commission and also file an FIR. This has been claimed Dy CM Sisodia in a Press conference here in Delhi on Friday.

BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Kejriwal

Sisodia also alleged that the kind of language used by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Thursday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is an "open threat". His language betrays the conspiracy being hatched to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal. We also demand that Manoj Tiwari be arrested for this threat," Sisodia said.

Sisodia on Thursday accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, and alleged Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari's involvement in it. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not scared of such petty politics, he, however, said.

His remarks came in response to Tiwari's tweets earlier in the day, in which he had expressed concern over Kejriwal's security while highlighting recent allegations of corruption and "selling of tickets" for the MCD polls.