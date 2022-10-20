Pulwama: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha visited Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday where he chaired a review meeting with officers.

During the meeting, the LG inaugurated 12 development projects including a 200-bed Covid hospital, international standard hockey turf, internal roads of Pulwama district police lines, the opening of Rahmo and Shadi Murg roads, Mini Secretariat Awantipora, Committee Hall Awantipora, Clock Tower Panpore and Pulwama, a link road constructed from Naroha to Koi, two new sumo stands built in the town of Pulwama, Higher Secondary School Noorpura which is 8 rooms and three storied, Government Women's College E-inauguration of classroom and library block in Pulwama and road opening from Larian to Charsu.

The LG laid the foundation stone for seven new development projects in the district, including the construction of a 10-room two-storey building in the Karimabad area, the construction of a new 10-room building for Girls Higher Secondary School in the Kakapura area, and the construction of a 10-room building in Saimu Tral.

A school with six rooms has been constructed, apart from Higher Secondary School Zantrag, buildings for schools are also being constructed in Panjgam, Lajura, Butgund. LG laid the foundation for these operations online.

Manoj Sinha also reviewed the ongoing work on AIIMS and other development projects and urged the officers to complete these works within the stipulated period. The meeting was attended by the district officers as well as the heads of the concerned departments.

Manoj Sinha urged the officers to take possible steps to restore electricity, water and roads, and health in winter so that people do not face any difficulties. He urged the district administration to establish more and more industrial centers in the district so that the youth here are able to earn employment.

The Lieutenant Governor called on public delegations and people associated with industries besides DDCs and BDCs. The delegation highlighted their issues before the Governor and he assured them that their issues would be addressed on a priority basis.

During the visit of LG Manoj Sinha to Pulwama, BDC Chairman Sajjad Raina said, "We have put forth the problems of our respective areas before the Lt. Governor and he has assured us to resolve them at the earliest."