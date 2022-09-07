Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the capital city of Srinagar is fast emerging as a hub of sports champions due to the tremendous talent among local boys. Speaking after inaugurating Shehr-e-Khaas's first indoor stadium at Illahi Bagh, LG Sinha said that gone are the days when the youth of Srinagar faced difficulties in showcasing their talents.

"Today, the youth of the city are excelling in various sports activities at the national level as well. The time is not far when the youth of the city will showcase their talent at the international level as well," he said.

Sinha said that his administration would streamline the gazetted and non-gazetted cadre in the Sports Council and make best efforts to explore the talent of boys from the city centre and other parts of Kashmir. He said that a separate budget has been kept for promoting talent and improving sports infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.