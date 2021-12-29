Kolkata: Senior IPS officer Manoj Malaviya, on Wednesday, became the new DGP of West Bengal.

According to a senior officer, Manoj Malaviya is an IPS officer of 1986 batch and will remain in the office for the next two years. A notification to this effect has also been issued.

After the superannuation of the outgoing DGP Virendra, the incumbent officer was made officiating DGP on August 31 and he assumed the post on September 1, 2021.

Earlier, IPS officer Manoj Malaviya was working as DGP (organization) and he is the senior most IPS officer in the state.

After the superannuation of former DGP Virendra, a 'tussle' was going on between Centre and state over the appointment of the new DGP.

The West Bengal government had already sent the list of six names for the Central government's approval, including Manoj Malaviya.