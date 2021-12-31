New Delhi: After switching over to the Bharatiya Janata Party from Shiromani Akali Dal, Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday withdrew his resignation from the post of the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Sirsa withdrew his resignation from the top post, which he previously held as a SAD MLA, citing “technical and legal issues”.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) issued an official order today saying that Manjinder Singh has withdrawn his resignation.

The order read, in view of the present situation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and collapse of the administrative system of DSGMC, non-payment of salaries to staff of Guru Harkrishan Public Schools for the last two months, non-payment of Salary, Gurpurab salary (Bomus) to DSGMC staff & scholarship for staff children, and considering the onset of third wave of Corona pandemic in which it is important to gear up the Bala Sahib Hospital, It becomes important to tackle the situation.

"Due to technical and legal issues arose after the resignation of the undersigned and inability to call the general house of DSGMC for the acceptance of the resignation as per the law at the present scenario, the undersigned has decided to withdraw his resignation with immediate effect for the smooth functioning of DSGMC and will continue to discharge his duties as President-DSGMC till the formation of the new management committee of DSGMC," the order stated further.

He concluded the statement, however, by saying that his tenure would remain in place 'till the formation of the management committee of DSGMC".

The Akali Dal leader previously had joined the BJP, citing personal reasons in his resignation letter.

Post-joining BJP, Sirsa had yet again made headlines for being provided Z category security cover by the CRPF.

