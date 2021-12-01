New Delhi: Ending speculations, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined Bharatiya Janata party today.

Earlier in the day, he resigned from the role of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president amid speculations of he joining the Bharatiya Janata party. He announced his decision through a letter to the committee members and staff. Sirsa has cited personal reasons for his decision to quit.

Announcing his resignation, he tweeted, "With gratitude to all office bearers, members, staff & people who worked with me; I am resigning from Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee as President. I will not contest upcoming DSGMC internal elections. My commitment to serve my community, humanity & nation remains same!"