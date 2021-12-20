New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Dubey slammed Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Chief Minister, as illegal conversion agent in response to the volley of abuses hurled by the later in an event on Saturday.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Manjhi courted controversy when he hurled abuses against the Brahmins in an event he addressed among his community people.

"Manjhi is working as an agent for the illegal conversion happening in the country. Manjhi is making nonsense statements against Brahmins, he is using abusive words and I am very angry about it. There is resentment in the entire Brahmin society over the comments made by the former CM," Satish Chandra Dubey said.

Manjhi working as agent for illegal conversion claims BJP leader and Rajya sabha MP Satish Chandra Dubey

Dubey said Manjhi has lost sanity and requires assistance due to geriatry. "Some time ago he questioned the existence of Lord Rama. He keeps making controversial statements every day, his son Santosh Manjhi is a minister in the Bihar government and Manjhi's party is in alliance with the BJP. He should bear that in mind and he doesn't have to blurt like this," Dubey added.

Referring to the resentment soaring amid Brahmins, Dubey urged top brass of the BJP to ditch Manjhi's party.

Manjhi had clarified "We had told our society that today crores of rupees are being wasted in the name of faith. On the other hand, the work that should be done for the betterment of the poor is not being done.

"Whatever I said is for my community whether good or bad. My objective is, make my people understand that why do they worship other deities instead of theirs"

"But even after that someone's sentiments got hurt. I apologise for that", Manjhi added.

Manjhi, on Saturday said, "when he was young, the prevalence of Satyanaraya Puja (Worshiping Lord Vishnu) was not much in our community (Mushar). These days, it is prevalent in almost every house. More alarmingly, the Brahmin (Pandits) come to our house, conduct Puja but they do not eat food in our houses. They shamelessly demand money (Dakshina) instead of eating food. Hindu community is the worst community and hence, I have changed my religion. When I will die, will be a Buddhist."

Read : Bihar: Employees forced to wear helmets at work courtesy a dangerous office