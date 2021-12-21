Patna: Facing criticism over abusive remarks on Brahmins, Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Chief Minister of Bihar has said that he is against Brahmanism and not Brahmins.

"The words used against Brahmins could be a slip of tongue and I want to publicly apologise for it. I am not against Brahmins but I have objection to Brahmanism," Manjhi tweeted on Tuesday.

"The practice of Brahminism always hated Dalits, declared them untouchables. They forced us to wear clay pots in the neck, brooms on the hip and anklets. I am against these derogatory practices created by Brahminism," Manjhi said.

Manjhi's explanation comes a day after executive member of BJP's Bihar unit Gajendra Jha said: "Whosoever son of a Brahmin would chop off Manjhi's tongue for making derogatory remarks against the community, I will present him a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh and will bear the bills for his entire life.

"We initially believed that Jitan Ram Manjhi is a mentally ill person. He has lost consciousness. But he is repeatedly making derogatory and abusive statements against Brahmins, which cannot be tolerated," Jha mentioned.

"Manjhi neither has the dignity, nor does he believe in Hinduism. In a bid to save the Hindu religion, I am ready to die," Jha mentioned.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur said that he (Manjhi) should be taught a course on Indian traditions and Hindu faith.

IANS