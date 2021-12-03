New Delhi: After facing criticism over his remarks on India's response in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks in new upcoming book, Congress leader and former Union Minister Manish Tewari clarified the statement and said that it is his personal view that India should have taken kinetic action on Pakistan.

Tewari made these remarks during the launch of his book titled "10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India".

Addressing the event, he said, "If you read the paragraph in its entirety it doesn't say that the UPA govt was soft or weak on security. Whenever India has decided to exercise strategic restraint, Pakistan being the hard and almost quasi-military state actually perceives it as a sign of weakness."

Manish Tewari speaking at the book launch event

He also said, "NDA’s security decisions were not wrong - they decided to take a more forward proactive policy - surgical strikes happened before - but taking ownership was new. The issue is one of changing Pak behaviour - have Uri and Balakot changed Pakistani behaviour - answer empirically is no."

"There's no empirical evidence that deep state in Pakistan was worried or changed its behaviour after the Uri Surgical strikes. Don't forget Pulwama happened after Uri strikes," the Congress leader added.

The controversy had begun when Manish Tewari had shared some excerpts of his book on Twitter, which stated, "For a state that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness."

It further added, "There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it just should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11."

Meanwhile, during the book launch, the G23 leader of the Congress party also slammed the BJP-ruled Centre on Chinese intrusion at India's land.

"Every question I have asked in the Parliament on the Chinese transgressions has been refused in the name of national security," he said.

It must be noted that two of the G23 leaders Bhupinder Hooda and Anand Sharma were also present at the book launch.

When the controversy erupted over this book, Anand Sharma, who was the Union Minister during the 26/11 attack, had said that their actions were right.