New Delhi: As Manish Sisodia’s name was not included in the first chargesheet filed by the CBI in the Delhi Excise policy case, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Friday slammed the BJP and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “should stop hatching conspiracies against the elected government”. He also sought an apology from the Prime Minister and the ouster of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary. "The BJP had come with a cooked-up story in Delhi. They claimed hundreds of crores of scams had happened in Delhi. They got my house raided and my bank accounts have been searched and found nothing. I was defamed and harassed," Sisodia said.

Manish Sisodia seeks PM Modi's apology as his name skips CBI chargesheet in 'liquor policy scam'

"Today's CBI chargesheet has proven that Manish Sisodia was defamed and harassed without a reason," he said while stating that 'no scam happened in Delhi'. He said that a false case was made against him and the report was created by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Delhi LG VK Saxena.

"Delhi Chief Secretary and Delhi LG, who created the false report at the behest of the BJP should be removed," Sisodia said. "L-G should resign from his post and action should be taken against the Chief Secretary. Similarly, Satyendar Jain will also come out clean," he said.