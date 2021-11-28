New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has released the list of 250 Delhi-government schools offering quality education till Class XII, on Sunday. Meanwhile, he also took a jibe at the Punjab government saying if the Congress-led government in the state has really worked hard on the education system, then it should release the list of schools today itself.

Sisodia said that he is ready for debate on any school other than the schools mentioned in the list. Also said that if Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh wants to start a debate on quality of education in Punjab schools, then Sisodia is game for it. "If he wants to come to Delhi and start a debate about Delhi schools, then I am ready for it. Then the public will decide where the quality of education has improved," Sisodia said.

Deputy Chief Minister said that in the last 5 years under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, there has been a lot of improvement in the quality of education and infrastructure of Delhi's government schools. He said that teachers are being sent abroad for training so that they can teach children in a better way. Apart from this, he said that there is continuous improvement in the results of the children studying in government schools. Around 500 children have qualified for the JEE Mains exam this year and about 70 children have cleared the JEE Advanced exam.

Recently, the Delhi chief minister was on a tour in Punjab. While addressing the media there he made announcements that if he is voted to power, he will improve the quality and infrastructure of the government schools. He also promised that just like in Delhi, teachers would be sent abroad for quality training purpose and their salaries, as well as the environment, would be made suitable for them.