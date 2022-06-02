New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that after Satyendra Jain's arrest, his deputy Manish Sisodia is next on target as confirmed by his 'reliable sources'. Releasing a video message, the CM requested Prime Minister Modi to put all of the AAP leaders in jail together in one go, so that 'they can get back to work'."We don't understand politics. We only want to work. So please get it done with," the CM said.

"Reliable sources have suggested to me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon, centre has ordered all agencies to form fake cases against him. I request PM Modi to put all the ministers and MLAs from AAP behind the bars and ask all the central agencies to do all investigations at a go. Do as many raids as you want. When you arrest one minister at a time, it obstructs public works," he added.

Further reassuring that the investigative bodies won't find dirt on any of his party people, the CM said, "Some people say this is because of upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections, some say this is revenge for Punjab elections. Whatever the reason is, we are not afraid to get arrested. Several raids were done on AAP leaders 5 years ago but nothing was recovered."

The statement came as a reaction to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case on May 30th, wherein he has been sent to custody till June 9. The Delhi Chief Minister has backed Jain since day one of the arrests. On Tuesday, Kejriwal said that he has personally read the case, and the allegations against Jain are 'false'. He even called "Jain" a patriot and asserted that he should be given a Padma Vibhushan.

Soon after the arrest, Sisodia also claimed that the latter's arrest had been made in a "fake" case as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is afraid of losing Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls that are scheduled to be held this year.

Jain had reportedly floated or bought several shell companies in Delhi. He also allegedly laundered black money worth Rs 16.39 crore through 54 shell companies of three hawala operators of Kolkata. Jain allegedly owned a large number of shares in companies named Prayas, Indo, and Akinchan. However, after becoming Minister in Kejriwal's government, all his shares were transferred to his wife in 2015, as per reports.