New Delhi: AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday that the CBI is preparing to arrest him. "They are preparing to arrest me by making a completely fake case against me. I was to go to Gujarat for election campaign in the coming days. These people are losing Gujarat badly. Their purpose is to stop me from going to Gujarat election campaign," tweeted Sisodia.

Earlier Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Deputy Chief Minister will be arrested by the probe agency today. The CBI has asked Sisodia to appear before it at its headquarters at 11 am on Monday. (Further details awaited)