New Delhi: A woman from the Safdarjung Enclave area of ​​South West Delhi reached out to the police station in the area with allegations of misbehavior and rape by one of her coworkers. The victim, who works as a service staff in a Hamayunpur restaurant, said in the complaint that she was raped on March 16 at around 1:30 pm outside the washroom of her workplace.

She also clarified that she could not immediately take the matter to the police because of trauma and fear, but managed to muster the courage and lodge a complaint two days later. The police officials have registered a case in the matter, while the accused Sanjay has been arrested.

Giving information about the matter, South West Delhi DCP Gaurav Sharma said that the Safdarjung Police station received the complaint on March 18. "The complainant is a 21-year-old woman originally from Manipur, who informed that she works as a service staff in Lama Rasoi in Humayunpur. She further informed that when she came out of the hotel bathroom at around 1:30 pm on March 16, her fellow employee, Sanjay, misbehaved with her. We have taken the accused Sanjay in custody from his residence in the Hamaripur area and the investigation is underway," DCP Sharma said.

The preliminary investigation has also revealed that the accused and the victim have known each other for the past one year, while the police is trying to collect more strands in the matter as the investigation continues.

