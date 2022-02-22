Imphal (Manipur): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Manipur will become an important centre for East Asia connectivity after the highway connecting Myanmar-Thailand is completed. "Rail connectivity will improve tourism in the region. It will provide the youth with employment opportunities. National highway connectivity has also witnessed unprecedented work in the last few years. Under the last govt, only 1 NH project was worked upon. Manipur will become an important centre for East Asia connectivity after the highway connecting Myanmar-Thailand is completed," said PM Modi at a rally in Manipur's Heingang.

Slamming Congress over lack of development and poor connectivity in the region he said the BJP government had brought Manipur on the rail map of the country. "A few days ago when the first goods train arrived at Rani Gaidinliu station, I was very happy with all of you. The day is not far when the train will come till Imphal, you will be connected to the whole country through rail," he said.

"For us, this entire region including Manipur is the gateway to India's trade and business with East Asia. That is why the BJP government has brought Manipur on the rail map of the country. It has been five-six years since Jiribam has been associated with the Railways," added PM Modi.

He further said that the BJP government is promoting bamboo farmers, bamboo industry, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the government has also changed the law related to bamboo. "The Mission Oil Palm started by our government will also benefit the farmers of Manipur. We have also promoted organic farming practices in the state," he said.

"The policy of the BJP government is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas. That's why we connect every person, every class, every area with development. Manipur BJP has also prepared a very good and far-reaching manifesto which will make the state flourish," he added. PM Modi also said that the government has decided to celebrate the 15th of November every year as Tribal Pride Day.

"Our tribal society has played an important role in the freedom struggle. The BJP government has honoured this contribution. Our government has decided to celebrate the 15th of November every year as Tribal Pride Day. It is also the pride of every tribe of Manipur and their identity. Our government is also building a museum in Manipur in the name of Rani Gaidinliu," he said.

The Prime Minister said that before the Har Ghar Jal Mission was started, Manipur had just 25,000 households with piped water connections but today, this has gone up to nearly 3 lakh houses. He also said under the PM Awas Yojana, more than 60 thousand houses are being built in Manipur and most of them are owned by women. Voting in Manipur is scheduled for February 28 and March 5, and the counting will take place on March 10.

