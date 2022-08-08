Bishnupur (Manipur): L Bikram Singh, DC Bishnupur shared details on precautionary measures being taken and current situation after imposition of Section 144 in Manipur on Sunday. “Manipur Order u/s 144 is precautionary to prevent any untoward incident. The situation is under control. Intense negotiations are ongoing with all stakeholders.

We're having 2-way communication with all stakeholders, held meetings last night up to 1 am,” he said. Mobile data services have been suspended in the entire state of Manipur for 5 days after one van was reportedly set ablaze by 3/4 youths suspected to be of a community, in Bishnupur. The crime has created a tense communal situation and volatile law and order situation in the state. (ANI)