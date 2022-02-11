Guwahati: The election-bound Manipur is awaiting 50 additional companies of security forces to ensure smooth conduct of the elections, slated for February 28 and March 5.

The security perception changed in the poll-bound northeastern state after the Nationalist Peoples' Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP led government in Manipur, recently alleged that the party candidates are being threatened by militants in different constituencies.

Sources said that 62 companies of security forces are being deployed in Imphal West region areas only where 13 constituencies have already been identified as the most sensitive ones. The state has demanded another 50 additional companies for the smooth conduct of the elections.

Manipur is going to the polls on February 28 and on March 5. While 38 constituencies are going to election in the first phase on February 28, the rest 22 constituencies will go to elections on the second phase to be held on March 5.

Out of the 38 constituencies in the first phase, 29 are located in the valley, while the rest are located in the hills. Adequate forces have been deployed in the poll-bound constituencies located in the Hills, anticipating violence.

Adequate steps had also been taken for the deployment of forces in constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase, sources in the police said, adding that even after the first phase of elections the security forces deployed will not be removed for a few days due to the threat perception.

"More additional forces will be deployed in the constituencies awaiting election in the second phase. We are waiting for 50 more additional companies of the security forces to arrive in the state soon," a senior official said.

The NPP has recently demanded the authorities concerned to put all underground groups under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement and restrict them to their designated camps and recover arms from their possession. The party has also demanded adequate security cover be provided to the party candidates.