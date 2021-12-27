Imphal: Manipur reported the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Monday. A 48-year-old from Imphal West, who had recently visited the East African country of Tanzania, was tested positive for COVID-19 on December 21, as per sources.

The concerned person's sample was sent for genome sequencing at IBSD Takyelpat in Imphal. Three other members of his family have also tested positive, sources have said.

According to Manipur's Directorate of Health Services, as of December 24, 462 international travellers with Manipur as final destination have come under surveillance by the health officials.

The omicron case tally in India is nearing 600 as states continues to report more cases.

