Imphal (Manipur) As the pre-poll violence continued in Manipur, two powerful bombs, including an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated remotely, went off in front of the residences of two Congress leaders in two districts on Wednesday. Damaging the properties, police said. However, no one was injured in the blast.

According to the police, the IED exploded in front of the residence of Congress leader Kh Ratankumar at Kangla Sangomshang in Imphal East district. The vehicles parked at his house were badly damaged.

The second blast, which took place near the residence of former MLA Salam Joy at Samurou in Imphal West district, also damaged the gate and front portion of the Congress leader's residence. Both Ratankumar and Joy are Congress ticket aspirants from the Khurai and Wangoi Assembly constituencies respectively.

The security forces reached both the sites and launched search operations to nab the attackers. People in both areas protested against the bomb blasts in front of the residences of the Congress leaders.

Wednesday's blasts are the second pre-poll violent incidents after the Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule of the two-phase elections -- February 27 and March 3 -- to the 60-seat Manipur assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Earlier on January 9, two people, including a police commando, were shot dead by unknown assailants at Wangoi in Imphal West district. Wednesday's violence was the sixth violent incident in less than two months in Manipur, though no one has been arrested so far in connection with these attacks, nor has any outfit claimed responsibility.

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and another injured after a powerful IED was detonated at Lilong Usoipokpi Sangomsang in Thoubal district on January 5. Earlier in November and December, three powerful IEDs were detonated in different places in Imphal and its outskirts though no one was injured as the blasts took place in the wee hours.

On November 13, an Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and son, and four jawans of the paramilitary force were gunned down by the militants in Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar.